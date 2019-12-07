Take the pledge to vote

Malaysian-origin NRI Businessman Detained in Kashmir After Govt's J&K Move Released for Three Months

Former head of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce Mubeen Shah, a non-resident Indian who is based out of Malaysia, was released this morning after an order issued by the Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir was handed over to jail authorities.

Updated:December 7, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Former head of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce Mubeen Shah, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in the aftermath of the August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir, was released on Saturday after the Union Territory's administration "temporararily released" him for three months, officials said.

Shah, a non-resident Indian who is based out of Malaysia, was released this morning after an order issued by the Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir was handed over to jail authorities.

The order said that he had been temporarily released for a period of three months and should surrender on March 7, 2020.

Shah was among the host of politicians, social activists and businessmen detained on August 5, when the Centre withdrew special status to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

