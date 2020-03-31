Malaysian Woman Found Coronavirus Positive, First in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday. "A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive.

She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials

said.

