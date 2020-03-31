Malaysian Woman Found Coronavirus Positive, First in Jharkhand
The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi.
Members of a voluntary organisation wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Ranchi: Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday. "A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive.
She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials
said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JioPhone Users Get 100 Call Mins, 100 SMS for Free Until April 17 from Reliance Jio
- Rare Pic of Kareena Kapoor from Her Wedding Day Surfaces on the Internet, See Here
- Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away, Actor Remembers Him In Emotional Instagram Post
- No Donation is Too Small: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Donate to UNICEF, PM Cares Funds
- What’s At Stake For India That Put Its Billion People Under Lockdown | Crux+