1-min read

Malaysian Woman Found Coronavirus Positive, First in Jharkhand

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Malaysian Woman Found Coronavirus Positive, First in Jharkhand
Members of a voluntary organisation wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Ranchi: Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday. "A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive.

She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials

said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

