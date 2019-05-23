English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Maldaha Dakshin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Malda South, Malda Dakshin)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maldaha Dakshin (মালদহ দক্ষিণ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maldaha Dakshin (মালদহ দক্ষিণ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
8. Maldaha Dakshin (Malda South, Malda Dakshin) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.65%. The estimated literacy level of Maldaha Dakshin is 62.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,64,111 votes which was 15.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,36,280 votes which was 16.43% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.85% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maldaha Dakshin was: Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,92,386 men, 6,54,741 women and 16 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maldaha Dakshin is: 24.851589 88.01096
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মালদহ দক্ষিণ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); માલ્દાહા દક્ષિણ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மல்தாகா தக்ஷின், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాల్దా దక్షిణ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಾಲ್ದ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മാൽദാഹ ദക്ഷിൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu)
INC
Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu)
WON
In 2009, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,36,280 votes which was 16.43% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Maldaha Dakshin Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
444270
34.73%
Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu)
BJP
436048
34.09%
Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury
AITC
351353
27.47%
Md Moazzem Hossain
NOTA
12062
0.94%
Nota
IND
9430
0.74%
Ratan Mandal
BSP
6190
0.48%
Fulchand Mandal
SUCI
5605
0.44%
Angshudhar Mandal
IND
5543
0.43%
Manjur Alahi Munshi
IND
3869
0.30%
Hasim Akhtar
PDS
2417
0.19%
Nasmul Hoque
ANP
2415
0.19%
Pappu Ahamed
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.85% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maldaha Dakshin was: Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,92,386 men, 6,54,741 women and 16 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maldaha Dakshin is: 24.851589 88.01096
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মালদহ দক্ষিণ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); માલ્દાહા દક્ષિણ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மல்தாகா தக்ஷின், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాల్దా దక్షిణ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಾಲ್ದ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മാൽദാഹ ദക്ഷിൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Sustains 'Small Flake Fracture', Expected to be Fit for Opener
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results