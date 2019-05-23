Maldaha Dakshin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Malda South, Malda Dakshin)

live Status party name candidate name INC Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu) INC Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu) WON

Maldaha Dakshin Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 444270 34.73% Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu) Won BJP 436048 34.09% Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury AITC 351353 27.47% Md Moazzem Hossain NOTA 12062 0.94% Nota IND 9430 0.74% Ratan Mandal BSP 6190 0.48% Fulchand Mandal SUCI 5605 0.44% Angshudhar Mandal IND 5543 0.43% Manjur Alahi Munshi IND 3869 0.30% Hasim Akhtar PDS 2417 0.19% Nasmul Hoque ANP 2415 0.19% Pappu Ahamed

8. Maldaha Dakshin (Malda South, Malda Dakshin) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.65%. The estimated literacy level of Maldaha Dakshin is 62.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,64,111 votes which was 15.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,36,280 votes which was 16.43% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.85% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maldaha Dakshin was: Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,92,386 men, 6,54,741 women and 16 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Maldaha Dakshin is: 24.851589 88.01096Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মালদহ দক্ষিণ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); માલ્દાહા દક્ષિણ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மல்தாகா தக்‌ஷின், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాల్దా దక్షిణ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಾಲ್ದ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മാൽദാഹ ദക്ഷിൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).