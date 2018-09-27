English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldives' President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih Invites PM Modi to Attend Oath-taking
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's spokesperson Mariya Ahmed Didi said on Wednesday that Modi was invited to the ceremony during a telephonic conversation between the two sides following Solih's victory in the presidential elections on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PIB/PTI)
Male: The Maldives' President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his oath-taking ceremony in November.
Solih's spokesperson Mariya Ahmed Didi said on Wednesday that Modi was invited to the ceremony during a telephonic conversation between the two sides following Solih's victory in the presidential elections on Sunday, The Edition reported.
Solih, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's candidate, emerged victorious over incumbent President Abdulla Yameen. He will be sworn in on November 17 and his term is expected to continue until 2023.
India welcomed the election result and both sides agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral relations.
The spokesperson said Modi had also invited Solih to make an official visit to India, which was accepted by the latter.
The atoll nation's relations with India grew strained during Yameen's rule, with tensions peaking after India criticized Male's refusal to enforce a Supreme Court ruling quashing the convictions of nine opposition figures, among them former President Mohamed Nasheed.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
