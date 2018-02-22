Maldives Says India's Remarks on Extention of Emergency a 'Distortion of Facts'

: A day after India expressed its displeasure at Maldives on extension of its Emergency, the island nation has hit back saying that India was far from facts and ground reality.In a statement issued by Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday it said that "the assertion by the Government of India that the extension of the State of Emergency by the People's Majlis was unconstitutional is a clear distortion of facts, which ignore the Constitution and Laws of the Maldives."A "deeply dismayed" India had, on Wednesday, reacted strongly over the extension of Emergency in Maldives saying the manner in which the 30-day extension was approved by the Majlis in contravention of the Maldivian Constitution is a "matter of concern".Accepting President Abdulla Yameen's recommendation, the Maldivian Parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday extended the state of Emergency by another 30 days, hours after India had asserted that it was important that the island nation quickly returns to the path of democracy and the rule of law, expecting that there will be no extension.The Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that President Abdul Gayoom declared the state of emergency under the powers vested in him as per the Constitution. "The Government of Maldives takes note of the public statements issued by the Government of India that ignore the facts and ground realities with regard to the ongoing political developments in the Maldives," the statement read.It further said that other than implementing necessary measures, the nation imposed “no restriction on the daily lives of people and provides protection to citizens living in Maldives, to foreign workers and to those visiting the country.""There is no doubt Maldives is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation. It is therefore important that friends and partners in the international community, including India, refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation facing the country," the Ministry further said.Indian officials at the MEA also said that the Maldivian government should implement its Supreme Court order of February 1, regarding the release of exiled former leader Mohamed Nasheed and eight others, in "letter and spirit".There has been international condemnation of the Maldivian government's moves, including the imposition of the Emergency.The US also expressed disappointment over the development in Maldives and asked President Yameen to uphold the rule of law in the troubled Indian Ocean island nation.