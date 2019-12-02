Male Foetus Found Abandoned near Beas River in Himachal Pradesh's Manali
The foetus was wrapped in a cloth lying along the banks of Beas river near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering in Manali.
A view of swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rain, in Mandi district. (Image: PTI)
Shimla: An abandoned male foetus was found in Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, police said.
The foetus was wrapped in a cloth lying along the banks of Beas river near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering in Manali, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
A police team led by the sub-divisional police officer and station house officer in Manali visited the spot and sent the foetus to the Manali civil hospital. The medical officer at the civil hospital referred the body for a post mortem to the government medical college at Nerchowk in Mandi.
A case has been registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.
