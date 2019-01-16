English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Male Nurse Sexually Assaults Three Cancer Patients at Guwahati Hospital; Arrested
The accused, who hails from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Guwahati: A male nurse has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing three female cancer patients at a hospital in Guwahati, police said Wednesday.
The Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) had filed an FIR at the Paltanbazar police station last Thursday, accusing Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury of sexually harassing three patients in the hospital on December 31, the police said.
Choudhury, who hails from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday by a team of the Paltanbazar police. He was brought to Guwahati on a transit remand till January 16, the police said.
Choudhury had reportedly resigned from his job with the BBCI on January 8, the police added.
The Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) had filed an FIR at the Paltanbazar police station last Thursday, accusing Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury of sexually harassing three patients in the hospital on December 31, the police said.
Choudhury, who hails from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday by a team of the Paltanbazar police. He was brought to Guwahati on a transit remand till January 16, the police said.
Choudhury had reportedly resigned from his job with the BBCI on January 8, the police added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- AR Murugadoss Denies Directing Rajinikanth in a Political Thriller
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results