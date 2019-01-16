LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Male Nurse Sexually Assaults Three Cancer Patients at Guwahati Hospital; Arrested

The accused, who hails from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
Representative image/Reuters
Guwahati: A male nurse has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing three female cancer patients at a hospital in Guwahati, police said Wednesday.

The Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) had filed an FIR at the Paltanbazar police station last Thursday, accusing Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury of sexually harassing three patients in the hospital on December 31, the police said.

Choudhury, who hails from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday by a team of the Paltanbazar police. He was brought to Guwahati on a transit remand till January 16, the police said.

Choudhury had reportedly resigned from his job with the BBCI on January 8, the police added.
