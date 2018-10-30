English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Court Frames Charges Against Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and 5 Others
All seven accused have been charged under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other IPC sections.
File photo: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit at the Sessions Court during a 2017 hearing. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.
Judge Vinod Padalkar, presiding over the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, framed charges against the accused persons.
Under the UAPA, the accused have been charged with being part of a terrorist act, and under IPC they have been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder.
Framing of charges is a process after which the trial in a criminal case starts.
Apart from Purohit and Sadhvi, the other accused are Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.
All the accused were present in the court when the judge read out the charges against them.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
