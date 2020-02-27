Malegaon Blast Case: Prime Accused Pragya Thakur Appears Before Special NIA Court in Mumbai
The BJP MP's appearance came a day after special court judge VS Padalkar asked all the accused in the case to take note of his order directing them to appear before the court at least once a week.
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (PTI)
Mumbai: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who is one of the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Thursday appeared before a special NIA court here in connection with the case.
Her appearance came a day after special court judge V S Padalkar asked all the accused in the case to take note of his order, which was passed in May last year, directing them to appear before the court at least once a week.
Thakur had last appeared before the court in June 2019.
Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.
