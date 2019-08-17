Malegaon-Surat Bus Stopped, Passengers's Luggage Checked for Two Hours After Hoax Bomb Call
Police are trying to track down the person who made the hoax call.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Malegaon: A private sleeper coach bus, proceeding to Surat from Malegaon in Maharashtra, was stopped by police and searched on Friday night after an unidentified person claimed that there was a bomb in the bus.
However, no explosive device was found and the anonymous call received at a transport agency's office in Malegaon proved to be a hoax, said Ratnakar Navale, Deputy Superintendent of Police.
The search of the bus and the passengers' luggage took almost two hours. The bus later left for Surat. Police are trying to track down the person who made the hoax call.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Bat After Nasty Blow to the Neck
- In Pics: Taking a Sneak Peek into 13 Reasons Why Season 3, Find Out Who Killed Bryce Walker?
- Streaming Now: Sacred Games Gets Bigger in Season 2, It's Game Over for Taapsee Fans
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad