Malegaon-Surat Bus Stopped, Passengers's Luggage Checked for Two Hours After Hoax Bomb Call

Malegaon: A private sleeper coach bus, proceeding to Surat from Malegaon in Maharashtra, was stopped by police and searched on Friday night after an unidentified person claimed that there was a bomb in the bus.

However, no explosive device was found and the anonymous call received at a transport agency's office in Malegaon proved to be a hoax, said Ratnakar Navale, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The search of the bus and the passengers' luggage took almost two hours. The bus later left for Surat. Police are trying to track down the person who made the hoax call.

