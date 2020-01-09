Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Four of the World’s Fastest Growing Cities Are in Kerala. Anand Mahindra Tells Why It’s a Good Sign

Mallapuram, which recorded a 44 per cent rise in its population from 2015 to 2020, topped the ranking.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four of the World’s Fastest Growing Cities Are in Kerala. Anand Mahindra Tells Why It’s a Good Sign
Mallapuram, Kozhikode and Kollam featured in the top 10 of the rankings . (Image for representation)

If one was asked to guess the fastest growing cities by population, most would perhaps name the mega metros of Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. Instead, it is Mallapuram in Kerala that has recorded the fastest population growth in the world, according to a report in the Economist magazine that is based on United Nations data.

According to the report, Mallapuram recorded a 44 per cent rise in its population from 2015 to 2020, while Can Tho in Vietnam, ranking second on the list, saw its population increase by 36.7%. Suqian in China, which ranks third, recorded a 36.6 % growth in population.

Apart from Mallapuram, two other cities from Kerala - Kozhikode and Kollam – feature in the top 10 of the rankings that have been compiled from the 2019 UN Population Division report. Thrissur, which has been ranked 13, takes Kerala’s representation in the list to four.

The surprising results of the study are in sharp contrast to Kerala’s overall growth in population, which has been the slowest in the country in the last decade at 4.6 per cent. This is much below the national growth rate of 17.6 per cent. Bihar had the highest decadal population growth at 28.6 per cent.

kerala population 1

Further, the Economic Review of 2016 produced by the state, said: “Kerala is moving towards zero population growth or even negative population growth.” The state has achieved sub-replacement level fertility rate—a total fertility rate (TFR) that indicates each subsequent generation will be less populous than the preceding one in a given region.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said the rankings are a sign that wider distribution of wealth and job opportunities is underway. “When smaller towns and cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth and job opportunities is underway. We need more small towns to rise,” he tweeted.

Experts in population and migration studies said heavy internal migration in the state is the real reason that catapulted Kerala cities to the top of these global ranking and it reflects its status as migrant-friendly. Other Indian cities on the list are Surat in Gujarat and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number to six.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram