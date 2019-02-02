English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kharge Objects to Rishi Shukla's Appointment as CBI Chief, Says Selection Criterion Diluted
Kharge sent a two-page dissent note to the prime minister this evening after the government announced the name of the 1983 batch officer and Madhya Pradesh top cop as the new CBI Director.
File photo of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his dissent on the appointment of new CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, alleging that the officer did not have experience in handling anti-corruption cases and the criterion for selection was diluted in violation of law and Supreme Court judgements.
Kharge sent a two-page dissent note to the prime minister this evening after the government announced the name of the 1983 batch officer and former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police as the new CBI Director.
Shukla was removed as DGP of Madhya Pradesh only three days ago by the new Congress government in the state.
Kharge in his note said the three-member committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in which he is a member along with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has violated the Delhi Special
Police Establishment Act (DSPE) that governs the CBI and the Supreme Court judgements.
Kharge said the criterion in selecting the CBI Director has been diluted to include investigation experience only and not experience in investigating anti-corruption cases.
"By including officers who do not have experience in investigating anti-corruption cases, committee is in violation of DSPE Act and Supreme Court judgements guiding CBI Director's appointment," he said.
"Seniority cannot be only criterion in appointment to such a critical post and experience in anti-corruption cases and prior experience of having served in the organisation should also be considered," said the Congress leader in his dissent note.
