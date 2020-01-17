Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malls and Pubs to be Open 24x7 in Some Mumbai Areas from January 26: Aaditya Thackeray

The areas where these establishments will remain open all night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
Malls and Pubs to be Open 24x7 in Some Mumbai Areas from January 26: Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said shops, restaurants, malls and pubs will remain open 24 hours on an experimental basis in a few areas of Mumbai from January 26.

The areas where these establishments will remain open all night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

Thackeray had batted for all-night-open eateries and other establishments in the city during the earlier BJP-Shiv Sena regime too.

