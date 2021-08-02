Malls to Remain Shut, Shoots Allowed: BMC Issues New Guidelines for Reopening Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a set of guidelines to ease coronavirus-induced restriction in Mumbai city. In its ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, the civic body said that non-essential shops can remain open till 10 pm every day.

Levels of Restrictions

There shall be five levels of restrictions for different class/categories of activities. These levels of restrictions shall be applied based on two parameters: case positivity rate and percentage of oxygen beds occupancy. Every Disaster Management Authority shall enforce these levels of restrictions over administrative units falling under its jurisdiction.

LEVEL 1

- The timings for shops/establishments dealing with essential or non-essential items will be regular in level 1 and 2, but till 4pm on all days for level 3 and 4. While till 4pm on weekdays and weekends closed except for medical.

- The timings for shops/establishments dealing with non-essential items will be regular in level 1 and 2, but till 4pm on all days for level 3 and closed for level 4 and 5.

- Timings for malls/theatres will be regular for level 1; 50 per cent capacity for level 2; and closed for levels 3, 4, and 5.

- Opening timings for restaurants will be regular in level 1; 50 per cent capacity for dining in for level 2; 50 per cent capacity for dining in till 4pm only on weekdays and afterwards only parcel, takeaways and deliveries in level 3; only parcel/takeaway and home delivery in level 4; and only home delivery, no visiting in level 5.

- Public places/open grounds/walk/cycles will be regular for levels 1 and 2; 5am-9am on everyday for level 3; 5am-9am on weekdays and closed on weekends in level 4; and close in level 5.

