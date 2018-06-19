'Mallya Has Blood On His Hands': Kingfisher Workers Write To PM Modi, Swaraj

Employees of Vijay Mallya owned Kingfisher, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, have asked the government to bring back the fugitive as he has “blood on his hands.”“We appreciate your foreign policy and feel proud that under your leadership India’s status has risen phenomenally. Non-payment of salary is considered a grave crime in London that too when one employee’s wife committed suicide because of the same. This is enough ground for the extradition of murdered Vijay Mallya...We wonder why this has not been done so far,” the employees wrote on Tuesday, adding that as of now courts were not meant for justice but only for harassing the common man.They further wrote that the system had failed them as they had been running from pillar to post and yet received no relief. “We still get notice for unpaid income tax by Mallya,” the letter stated.“Mallya had told clearly told us during a personal meeting that banks won’t be able to recover more than 5% of the loan amount that means big shots were helping him. Kindly break this nexus and bring these culprits to book,” the letter states.It further asked the government to “create history” by doing something for the salaried class, which pays the highest income tax without getting any privileges. “Employees dues should have precedence over bank dues. They are institutions while we are individual. We suffer double whammy, we pay income tax which is looted by people like Mallya and Nirav Modi, while our salary is not safeguarded,” the employees wrote.The letter came a day after the Enforcement Directorate on Monday charged embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya and his two firms for fraudulently "diverting" over Rs 3,700 crore bank loan funds to a UK-based F1 motorsport firm, a T20 IPL team, and for enjoying private jet sorties.The ED's fresh chargesheet against Mallya and his firms is likely to pave the way for him to be declared "fugitive" under a new Indian law.