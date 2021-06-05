Malta Firm Answers Haryana Govt's Global Covid Vaccine Bid, Offers Sputnik V Supply

Haryana’s state government announced today that a company in Malta has showed interest in directly supplying up to 60 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to the state. Haryana is the first state in the country to receive a positive response from a foreign company for direct vaccination supply.

Pharma Regulatory Services Ltd, based in the European country, has submitted a “expression of interest" but has not yet submitted a bid for a contract, according to a statement from the state government, NDTV has reported.

The vaccine was offered for sale at a price of Rs. 1,120 per dose by the foreign firm.

“As per the offer made by the firm, the per dose cost of the vaccine will be nearly Rs. 1,120. The firm has further given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of 5 lakh doses, followed by 1 million doses every 20 days till supply is completed against a letter of credit issued in their name," the Haryana government said in a statement.

On May 26, the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL) issued a global tender, requesting pharmaceutical companies to directly supply vaccines. After receiving no bids, the tender was closed yesterday. The Maltese company also missed the deadline for submitting an expression of interest.

Despite the fact that the expression of interest arrived after the bidding had expired, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary of Health Rajeev Arora said the state government is reviewing it “seriously" to see if it fits the contract’s parameters. The goal, according to Arora, is to ensure that the state has a steady supply of immunizations.

“Although no bid was received in the tender but an international pharma company with its headquarters in Malta namely Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of Interest to HMSCL to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by Gamaleya Institute and Russian Direct Investment," the Haryana government said.

