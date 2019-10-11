Malvinder Singh Moves HC Seeking Quashing of FIR Against Him for Misappropriating Religare Finvest Funds
EOW and RFL questioned maintainability of the petition, while Singh urged the court to issue notice in the matter and also stay the proceedings initiated by the police.
File photo of Malvinder Singh. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh has moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of an FIR against him that alleged misappropriation of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds, causing Rs 2,397 crore in losses.
He had approached the high court Thursday, hours before his arrest. Justice Brijesh Sethi heard substantial arguments on Friday on behalf of Singh, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police and RFL, and will continue to hear it post lunch.
EOW and RFL questioned maintainability of the petition, while Singh urged the court to issue notice in the matter and also stay the proceedings initiated by the police.
Singh, in his plea, has contended that only the SFIO, which comes under Ministry of Corporate Affairs, could have investigated the allegations of fraud and cheating against him.
He has also argued that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) was already investigating the matter on a complaint by Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) and therefore, EOW "could not have jumped the gun".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Draws Flak for Endorsing Sexist Twitter Handle
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend