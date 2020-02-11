Malviya Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Somnath Bharti of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Malviya Nagar (मालवीय नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Malviya Nagar is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,52,345 eligible electors, of which 82,261 were male, 70,082 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malviya Nagar in 2020 is 851.95.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Malviya Nagar, there are a total of 2066 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,39,987 eligible electors, of which 76,579 were male, 63,351 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,24,575 eligible electors, of which 67,978 were male, 56,549 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,20,171 eligible electors, of which 65,573 were male, 54,578 female.

The number of service voters in Malviya Nagar in 2015 was 44. In 2013, there were 44 and in 2008 there were 20.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Somnath Bharti of AAP won in this seat by defeating Dr Nandani Sharma of BJP by a margin of 15,897 votes which was 17.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 54.99% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Shri Somnath Bharti of AAP won in this seat defeating Ms Arti Mehra of BJP by a margin of 7,772 votes which was 9.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 39.43% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Kiran Walia of INC won in this seat defeating Ram Bhaj of BJP by a margin of 3,732 votes which was 5.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.55% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 43. Malviya Nagar Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 16 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Malviya Nagar are: Neetu Verma Soin (INC), Shailender Singh (BJP), Somnath Bharti (AAP), Gyan Chand Gautam (BSP), Mobin Ali (SS), Kamal Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.71%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.55%, while it was 65.74% in 2013. In 2008, 55.93% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.84%.

Malviya Nagar

MALVIYA NAGAR, SOUTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 145 polling stations in 43. Malviya Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 139. In 2013 there were 132 polling stations and in 2008, there were 132.

Extent:

43. Malviya Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of South district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 11 (Part) EB No. 1-95 and 150 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 13 (Part) EB No. 17-106 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 14 Ward No. 14 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Safdarjung Enclave, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Malviya Nagar is 12.42 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110016, 110017, 110029, 110030, 110049

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Malviya Nagar is: 28°34'11.3"N 77°13'57.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Malviya Nagar results.

Click here for live election results of Malviya Nagar Assembly seat and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.