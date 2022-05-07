Mamata Accuses Centre of 'Tormenting' People by Raising Fuel, Cooking Gas Prices

After the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is “tormenting" the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel. She also accused the Centre of conducting a “great Indian loot" by hiking prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities.

“The Union government must immediately stop tormenting the people of India! fuel prices, LPG prices & prices of essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a GreatIndianLoot. People are being fooled, Banerjee said on Twitter.

The price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to Rs 1,026 in Kolkata. The price of an LPG cylinder varies across cities depending on the local taxes.

