1-MIN READ

Mamata Announces Lockdown Dates for Sept, Says Flights from Covid Hotspots to Kolkata Can Resume

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the opposition meet on Wednesday. (Twitter/ANI)

Banerjee also said that Kolkata Metro Rail can also resume operations maintaining proper Covid-19 guidelines.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Wednesday announced lockdown dates for September. She said the strategy of observing partial lockdown would continue till September 20 across the state.

"The new lockdown dates are September 7, 11 and 12. We will once again review the situation after September 20 and take the next call," said Banerjee after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

She said flight operations from six hotspot locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, would partially resume from September 1.

"Flight operations can partly resume from September 1. We have no problem if they operate from Kolkata airport three days a week," she said, adding Kolkata Metro Rail can also resume operations maintaining proper Covid-19 guidelines.

"Both Kolkata Metro service and local trains can start operation maintaining physical distancing protocols. If the railways wants to talk to us, we are ready. We have no problem now," she said, adding that the state government would hold its next cabinet meeting on September 10.

