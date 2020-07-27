Mamata Asks Centre to Clear Bengal's Dues, Seeks Creation of Separate Fund to Fight Covid-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the Centre to clear all financial dues of the state to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Banerjee, during an online programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new testing facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, also sought the creation of a separate fund for the combating the disease.

Welcoming the centre's decision for opening the “high throughput” testing facility in Kolkata (besides Noida and Mumbai), Banerjee said, “We are doing well in containing the virus. You can tell the world that we are giving free treatment to COVID-19 patients. The state government is even bearing the cost of treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.”

Stating the her government is handling the pandemic crisis well, she urged the PM to release all dues of the state, which was also hit by Cyclone Amphan sometime ago.

“We have set up 106 safe houses for those who don’t want to go to government isolation centres. We have started a unique concept of COVID Clubs, our discharge rate is more than 64 per cent, even though comorbidity is 86 per cent. We have set up a plasma bank. We request you (PM Modi) to the funds due at the earliest. We are yet to get our dues of Rs 53,000 crore,” she added.

Mamata’s statement on Bengal doing well in tackling COVID-19 came after the Central team highlighted serious lapses in the state while handling the pandemic situation.

She also said that the money from the state's disaster relief fund was being used for rehabilitation work after cyclone Amphan. "I would request the central government to clear the financial dues of the state immediately. If we utilise all money from the state disaster relief fund for post-cyclone restoration works, how are we supposed to fight the pandemic," the CM said during the online programme.

Cyclone Amphan had struck West Bengal on may 20, leaving behind a trail of destruction "There is a need for a separate fund to fight the pandemic. I would request you (the prime minister) to look into it," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)