Bengal Chief Secy Says Teams Set Up for Patrolling in Sensitive Areas, DGP Monitoring Situation

Amid violence after the West Bengal election 2021 results, the state’s chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has said that the DGP was monitoring the situation and that a Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Team (QRT) were formed to keep vigil in sensitive areas.

Speaking exclusively to News18, West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said, “The Director General of Police (DGP) is monitoring the situation. He has given instruction to all the superintendents of police across all the districts in the State to take immediate and firm lawful action against those who are creating law and order problems in the State.”

A separate team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Team (QRT) were formed in all the sensitive areas in North and South Bengal and they were asked to intensify patrolling in the area. The State DGP held virtual meetings and had a telephonic discussion with the SPs. He instructed all of them to take stern punitive action against those who are indulged in violence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally appealed to the people of Bengal to maintain law and order and urged them to follow Covid-19 protocols, saying this should be the priority for everyone. Meanwhile, West Bengal police launched a massive combing operation in all the districts to arrest the trouble makers and deployed additional police forces to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda who arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday on a two-day visit to take stock of the situation in West Bengal said, “I personally came here to stand beside my party workers who were attacked. I have not seen such intolerance. I would like to assure my party workers that their ideological battle in Bengal will not go in vain. I will go to North 24 Parganas to meet family members of BJP workers who were killed post Assembly results.”

Nadda said that he was worried about the incidents of violence and were ready to fight “this ideological battle". “I had heard of such incidents during partition but in an independent India, we had never seen such intolerance after the results of a poll," he said.

The BJP, under the leadership of Nadda, is also planning to hold nationwide protests on May 5 against the alleged widespread violence by TMC cadres.

Responding to Nadda’s allegations, TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “It is unfortunate that BJP is making false allegations against TMC. The BJP workers killed two of our workers and left several injured. Nobody is talking about that. The fact is BJP became restless because Nadda fell in a ‘gaddha’ (pit)."

At least 12 people have died in post-poll violence in West Bengal, where both the TMC and the BJP have claimed attacks on their supporters. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and enquired about the ‘alarming situation’ in the state.

“PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at the alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” Dhankhar tweeted.

This comes after several reports of killings, arson, loot, rape and vandalism was reported from various parts of Bengal in the aftermath of the poll results.

