Mamata Banerjee calls for Maintaining Communal Harmony on Days of Doljatra, Holi
"Let the festival of colours be celebrated in a peaceful manner, in an atmosphere of amity and tranquillity," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday called for maintaining communal harmony on the days of Doljatra and Holi and cautioned people to be on guard against any effort to disturb peace.
"Let the festival of colours be celebrated in a peaceful manner, in an atmosphere of amity and tranquillity," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.
The Trinamool Congress supremo asked people to be vigilant so that none could get any chance to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of West Bengal.
Banerjee said the government has declared holidays on both Doljatra and Holi on March 21 and 22 respectively as part of its objective to promote festivals of different religious and linguistic communities in West Bengal.
"We declare holidays both on Durga Puja and Chhat, we declare holidays on Buddha Jayanti, on Guru Nanak's birthday.
We celebrate Eid. Bengal is a melting pot of different religions and communities who are living hear for ages. We will maintain that at all costs," she said.
