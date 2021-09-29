Mamata Banerjee Calls Meeting Amid Rising Depression Over Bay of Bengal

The depression over the Bay of Bengal is getting worse, according to IMD reports. Incessant rains have lashed West Bengal, including the City of Joy, for the last few weeks, and Kolkata is battling problems such as water-logging and open manholes.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called an urgent meeting on the matter at her office in Nabanna, where she asked the administration of all the districts to submit reports on the prevalent situation. According to reports, the meeting was attended by the Home Secretary and the State Secretary for Disaster Management.

The cyclone, plaguing Bengal for weeks, has suddenly increased in strength and turned into a deep depression on Tuesday. Rains continue in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum and Burdwan districts. As a result, various places in Bengal are in danger of being flooded again.

The depression is centred at Haldia in East Midnapore. Haldia alone has received 216 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Digha, a popular coastal getaway in Bengal, is now closed to tourists. Right now, most of the hotels in Digha are virtually empty. The Keleghai river dam broke last week, flooding all the surrounding areas.

Keeping in mind the by-polls in Bhawanipur and Jangipur-Shamsherganj, the CM called the meeting in a hurry, according to sources. Election Commission officials, along with the KMC, have jointly inspected the places where water accumulated in Bhawanipur.

Two boats have been arranged by the Disaster Management Department and also the Civil Defense Department. These will be used if the water level rises above three feet. A separate transportation system is being maintained to carry out rescue work. The CESC is also being instructed to ensure that there is no problem related to electricity.

