1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Dares Centre on President's Rule, Announces 'Dhikkar' Rally Across Bengal

As the CBI gears up to move the Supreme Court on Monday, accusing the West Bengal government of non-cooperation, the Trinamool Congress government is also ready with its battery of top lawyers to counter the agency's ‘secret operation’ against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee Dares Centre on President's Rule, Announces 'Dhikkar' Rally Across Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence on Sunday. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is set to hold a series of protests against the Narendra Modi-led central government and the CBI on Monday, a day after drama ensued when the agency's officers landed at the Kolkata police commissioner's residence to question him in connection with the chit funds scams.

The party's district presidents have been asked to mobilise people across the state against a ‘constitutional coup’ in the name of a probe by various central agencies.

“Tomorrow, in every district we will organize 'dhikkar' rally. Modi has gone mad and his expiry date is up,” Mamata said as she launched an indefinite dharna at a city landmark.

Reacting to speculation that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Bengal, she said, “Let them do whatever they want to do to gag us. We are not scared. We will see. Let them announce President’s Rule. This is Bengal and history is witness to how the state has always stood against atrocities and against those who tried to toy with democracy.”

“There is an urgent need to remove this government from the Centre. Otherwise, our country will be finished. I want to see the end of this battle,” Mamata thundered from the dharna site at Metro Channel in the city’s Esplanade area.

As the CBI gears up to move the Supreme Court on Monday, accusing the West Bengal government of non-cooperation, the Trinamool Congress government is also ready with its battery of top lawyers to counter the agency's ‘secret operation’ against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.

According to the CBI, Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

A day earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that Kumar had been "absconding" and "being looked for" in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi cases.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
