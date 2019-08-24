Mamata Banerjee, Derek O' Brien Express Grief over Arun Jaitley's Demise
While Mamata Banerjee said that Arun Jaitley was appreciated across parties, Derek O'Brien called him a mentor in his early years in the Parliament, despite the opposing ideologies.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee.
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".
Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday."Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers," Banerjee said in a statement.
TMC leader Derek O'Brien said Jaitley was his mentor who used to give him advices during his early years in Parliament.
"Polar opposite in ideology; across the floor in Rajya Sabha, occasional duellist in the media. And yet. He was my mentor in my early years in Parliament, advisor about the tenor of debates. An Opponent and a Gentleman. Mr Arun Jaitley. Gone, too soon," he tweeted.
