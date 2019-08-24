Mamata Banerjee, Derek O' Brien Express Grief over Arun Jaitley's Demise

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".

Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday."Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers," Banerjee said in a statement.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said Jaitley was his mentor who used to give him advices during his early years in Parliament.

"Polar opposite in ideology; across the floor in Rajya Sabha, occasional duellist in the media. And yet. He was my mentor in my early years in Parliament, advisor about the tenor of debates. An Opponent and a Gentleman. Mr Arun Jaitley. Gone, too soon," he tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.