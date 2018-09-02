GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Greets People on Occasion of Janmashtami

'Janmashtami' marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eight avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with traditional gaiety across the country every year.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2018, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mamata Banerjee Greets People on Occasion of Janmashtami
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday extended her greetings to people on the occasion of 'Janmashtami'.

'Janmashtami' marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eight avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with traditional gaiety across the country every year.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of #Janmashtami." Banerjee tweeted. A picture of Lord Krishna's flute and peacock feather accompanied the tweet.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), too, organised colourful rallies across the state to mark the occasion.

In Kolkata, the VHP took out 10 processions in different areas as part of 'Janmasthami' celebrations, a spokesperson of the right-wing organisation said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 30
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 69
Loading...