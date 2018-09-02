Mamata Banerjee Greets People on Occasion of Janmashtami

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday extended her greetings to people on the occasion of 'Janmashtami'.'Janmashtami' marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eight avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with traditional gaiety across the country every year."Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of #Janmashtami." Banerjee tweeted. A picture of Lord Krishna's flute and peacock feather accompanied the tweet.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), too, organised colourful rallies across the state to mark the occasion.In Kolkata, the VHP took out 10 processions in different areas as part of 'Janmasthami' celebrations, a spokesperson of the right-wing organisation said.