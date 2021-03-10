Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Heckled in Nandigram: Here's The Lowdown on What Happened Before and After

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by “four-five men” who manhandled her while campaigning in Nandigram which has emerged as the epicentre of the high-voltage political battle between her party and the BJP.
So, how was a woman chief minister attacked despite Z+ security cover?
The story so far:
- The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.
- She was apparently standing outside her car with the door open. She told reporters later that she was ‘praying from there on seeing a temple’.
- Suddenly, at least 4-5 men rushed towards her and pushed the car’s door into her. She fell down and the door rammed into her left leg. her leg is completely swollen, and she is also feeling feverish, besides having chest pain, sources told News18.
- Pointing to her leg, she told reporters, “See how it has swollen.” “Some people deliberately did it. Of course, it is a conspiracy. There were no local policemen around me, neither the district police superintendent was present at the spot,” she alleged.
- The chief minister also has severe pain in the waist, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who is at present in Nandigram, said. Banerjee had to be carried to the backseat of her SUV from the front seat by her security personnel. She usually sits in the front seat.
- Banerjee has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment where a team of five senior doctors, including a cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a general medicine doctor, will treat her.
- She has been taken to a special cabin in the Woodburn Block of the hospital. “We will stabilise her first. An X-ray will be conducted on her leg. We need to find out the degree of her injury and then the course of our treatment will be decided,” a doctor at the hospital told PTI.