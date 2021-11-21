CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#RajasthanCabinet#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Mamata Banerjee Likely to Visit Mumbai in Dec to Meet Top Industrialists
1-MIN READ

Mamata Banerjee Likely to Visit Mumbai in Dec to Meet Top Industrialists

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit. (File Photo/PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit. (File Photo/PTI)

Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit.

Aiming to attract investments to West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Mumbai next month, a source said on Sunday. Banerjee is likely to arrive in Mumbai on December 1 on a three-day tour, the source said.

“During the visit to Mumbai, the chief minister is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit,” the source at the state secretariat said.

The business summit will be held on April 20-21 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 21, 2021, 23:19 IST