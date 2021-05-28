Before Skipping Review Meet, Mamata's 15-min Interaction with PM on Cyclone Damage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the damages caused by Cyclone ‘Yaas’ in a meeting between the two leaders that lasted for around 15 minutes. Banerjee sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas in the state. Earlier in the day, PM Modi flew down to Odisha to review the post-cyclone situation, and then made his way to Bengal, where the storm wreaked havoc in the coastal districts.

Banerjee did not take part in the Cyclone Yaas review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore on Friday. The meeting was attended by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, State Irrigation Minister Soumen Mahapatra and senior administrative officials.

Speaking to media persons at Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas district, Mamata Banerjee had, said, “I will not be a part of the review meeting called by PM Modi. It will take 45 minutes for me to reach Kalaikunda. I have prepared a preliminary report on the estimated loss due to Cyclone in Bengal. I will just hand over the report to PM Modi.”

The state has incurred a loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to the cyclone, Banerjee claimed. “We have sought a package of Rs 10,000 crore each for the redevelopment of Digha and the Sunderbans… It could well be that we might not get anything," she said following an administrative meeting held in the tourist town of Digha.

Meanwhile, a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities. “Rupees 500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha. Another Rs 500 crore has been announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage. “The Union Government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given," it said.

The PM has also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the cyclone, the release said. Cyclone ‘Yaas’ rampaged through parts of India’s eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Banerjee also conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district, officials said. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee took stock of the post-cyclone situation in Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Sandeshkhali, Pinakha and other areas of the district, they said. “I have seen that most of the areas have been inundated. Houses and large tracts of agricultural fields are under water. A field survey will also be conducted," Banerjee said. She also held an administrative meeting with the district magistrate, superintendent of police and block development officers.

Several areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas districts bore the brunt of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, which made its landfall in neighbouring Odisha on Wednesday morning. Many places in these districts were whiplashed by heavy rain, which accompanied the cyclonic storm.

(With PTI inputs)

