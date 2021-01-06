Mamata Banerjee Pays 'Courtesy Visit' to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan
File photos of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee's visit assumes significance in the backdrop of soured relations between the Governor and the ruling TMC following Dhankhar's frequent tweets on law and order, governance, possibility of free and fair polls and other issues.
Amid the rancour between the state government and Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a development sources in the secretariat called a "courtesy visit". Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan straight from the state secretariat Nabanna.
"It's only a courtesy visit. There is nothing official in it. The honourable CM wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor," a highly placed official at the state secretariat said. She was with the Governor for around one hour.
