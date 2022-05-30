Mamata Banerjee Quizzes Civic Leader on His Bulging Belly, Says ‘Show Me What Yoga You Do’ | WATCH

An administrative review meeting in West Bengal on Monday took an unusual turn when chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while discussing developmental works in Purulia district, quizzed a civic body official about his protruding belly. The civic leader from Jhalda claimed that he performed kapalabhati pranayama 1,000 times, following which the chief minister asked him to “show me what yoga you do”.

During the review meeting when it was Jhalda’s turn, the chief minister interrupted the civic leader, who weighs 125 kg, and expressed concern over his bulging belly. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen reassuring the CM that he was in the pink of health and that he had a rigorous “workout routine” of an hour and a half.

But a disbelieving Mamata is heard asking him in Bangla: “How did you get such a big belly?” To which, the man replies, “I don’t have any health issues… no (blood) pressure, no sugar (diabetes). I don’t even take a single pill.”

The CM, however, keeps up the amusing exchange. “I am sure you have some kind of a liver problem… do you go for walks, do some exercises?” she asks.

The man then goes on to explain his elaborate exercise routine, and claims that he works out for an hour and a half on the daily. He claims that he performs pranayama, including anulom vilom and kapalabhati. But, he expresses a weakness for fried food and says he eats pakoras every morning. “It is my childhood habit to eat ‘tele bhaja’ (fried snacks) every morning,” he adds.

Mamata replies, “Show me what exercise you do. If you do it right now, I will give you Rs 10,000. I want to see how you perform kapalabhati 1,000 times. You’re clearly not doing it right as it does not seem to be having any effect. Your breathing technique may be incorrect.”

The civic leader then tells the CM that he weighs 125 kg and also manages to break a few chairs here and there. To this, a shocked Mamata goes on to give him some diet advice. “I think you should stop with all your exercise, and you will lose a lot of weight if you just stop eating your pakoras. Eat boiled rice for a month but finish your dinner by 7 pm. And if you eat late, then don’t eat anything for 12 hours the next day and walk a kilometre daily,” the CM adds.

