Mamata Banerjee Says 8.5 Lakh Stranded People Brought Back to Bengal So Far

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied allegations that her government was not willing to bring back migrant workers, saying the state has so far brought back 8.5 lakh people from various parts of the country. By June 10 the state would be bringing back around 10.5 lakh migrants, she said.

"Some people are spreading canards against my government that we are not willing to bring back migrant labourers. This is false. So far we have brought back 8.5 lakh migrants and by June 10, a total of around 10.5 lakh of them will be back in the state," she said at a review meeting here.

"We had only said that the migrants should be brought back in a staggered manner as otherwise there may be a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state," she said.

Banerjee also appealed to the Centre for a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each from the PM-CARES fund for migrant labourers as they are suffering from acute financial problem.

“While fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Bengal witnessed a super cyclone Amphan, the fiercest storm in our recent memory. From the destruction of dwelling houses and physical infrastructure to disruption of fisheries and agriculture, the devastation has been unprecedented. However, through the resilience of Bengal and its people, along with a determined effort by GoWB machinery, we have been able to kick-start major relief and rehabilitation work for the distressed, with an immediate announcement of a ₹6250 Cr package as first tranche," she tweeted.