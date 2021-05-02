Mamata Banerjee Accept Nandigram's Verdict; TMC Tweets Counting Not Complete

The contest for the seat of Nandigram constituency in West Bengal played out in a dramatic, high octane fight between TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and BJP’s star candidate, Suvendu Adhikari. However, despite many twist-and-turns, and nail-biting moments, Adhikari clinched the final victory with a narrow margin of 1,736 votes in Nandigram. The TMC party, however, has not accepted the verdict and claims that the counting is still on.

The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 2, 2021

Talking about her Nandigram bid, Banerjee said, “I accept the verdict for Nandigram. I will go to the constitutional bench. It is a landslide victory for TMC, and BJP has lost the election. They played dirty politics, the officers there have told me so..Lakshman rekha for the EC is needed."

“My foot is fine…I have an anklet on…my plaster has been removed, we will go to SC and we will demand a Lakshman Rekha for EC… the Election Commission cannot control the country," she added.

“I will not have to go there (to Nandigram) regularly now, I am saved that way… But, I will move the court if necessary because I suspect certain malpractices have taken place." she pointed out.

Despite her defeat, Banerjee confirmed that she will return as the Chief Minister of Bengal. “Let me take my oath and let me meet my officers… I will decide on lockdown later," she said.

Talking about TMC’s victory, Banerjee said, “We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID-19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation." Banerjee requested TMC supporters to hold off all celebrations for a later time.

