Mamata Banerjee Says She Had a 'Very Cordial' Meeting with Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a day's visit to the city to inaugurate India's maiden day/night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that she had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister. It was just a courtesy meeting. We discussed a lot of matters regarding bilateral ties," she said after the hour-long meeting.
"Hope the relationship between both the countries will further flourish in the days to come," Banerjee said.
