1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Says She Had a 'Very Cordial' Meeting with Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a day's visit to the city to inaugurate India's maiden day/night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Says She Had a 'Very Cordial' Meeting with Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that she had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a day's visit to the city to inaugurate India's maiden day/night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

"Had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister. It was just a courtesy meeting. We discussed a lot of matters regarding bilateral ties," she said after the hour-long meeting.

"Hope the relationship between both the countries will further flourish in the days to come," Banerjee said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

