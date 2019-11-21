Mamata Banerjee, Sheikh Hasina Likely to Hold Meeting on Sidelines of India-Bangladesh Cricket Match

Kolkata: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to hold a brief one on one meeting on the sidelines of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match on Friday.

According to sources in the Bangladesh Prime Minister's office, both the leaders will be present during the match and the felicitation ceremony.

"As of now there is no scheduled meeting. But there are chances of a brief one on one meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It can be described as a courtesy meeting," said an official in Bangladesh PMO.

Officials in the chief minister's office here refused to comment on the issue. Hasina and Banerjee share very cordial relation and have mutual respect for each other, sources said.

The Bangladesh premier will watch the day and night cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its maiden day and night test match, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium from Friday.

