Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee, Sheikh Hasina Likely to Hold Meeting on Sidelines of India-Bangladesh Cricket Match

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee share very cordial relation and have mutual respect for each other, sources said.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mamata Banerjee, Sheikh Hasina Likely to Hold Meeting on Sidelines of India-Bangladesh Cricket Match
File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Kolkata: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to hold a brief one on one meeting on the sidelines of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match on Friday.

According to sources in the Bangladesh Prime Minister's office, both the leaders will be present during the match and the felicitation ceremony.

"As of now there is no scheduled meeting. But there are chances of a brief one on one meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It can be described as a courtesy meeting," said an official in Bangladesh PMO.

Officials in the chief minister's office here refused to comment on the issue. Hasina and Banerjee share very cordial relation and have mutual respect for each other, sources said.

The Bangladesh premier will watch the day and night cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its maiden day and night test match, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium from Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram