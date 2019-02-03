LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Modi Told CBI Officers 'Kuch Toh Karo': Mamata Banerjee Launches Scathing Attack on PM

The Bengal CM alleged that NSA chief Ajit Doval was "giving instructions" to CBI and PM Modi to take action against TMC leaders and policemen.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee outside Rajeev Kumar's residence
Kolkata: Minutes after Kolkata police officers detained CBI officers outside police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banejee rushed to Loudon Street and announced that she would sit on a dharna from Sunday evening against the "gabbar style" attitude of the central investigating agency and the Modi-led government.

Amid commotion, Banerjee arrived at Kumar’s house around 7 PM. Soon, top police officers, including all the divisional DCs, ADG, Law and Order, Anuj Sharma, DGP Virender rushed and conducted a high level meeting.

"Whatever happened today is worse than emergency. It was no less than a coup. CBI is harassing in gabbar style (a reference to iconic bandit in the movie, Sholay)," she said.

The Bengal CM alleged that NSA chief Ajit Doval was "giving instructions" to CBI and PM Modi to take action against TMC leaders and policemen.

"There are companies (chit fund) that are sponsored by PM Modi, Assam CM and BJP MP Babul Supriyo. Why they are roaming freely? Why haven't they been arrested. I will stick to my stand that Kolkata police commissioner is one of best officers in the world. Modi doesn't deserve to be a prime minister. Let them prove that Rajeev Kumar was involved in chit fund scam," Mamata said.

The Trinamool Congress chief further said that it was her duty to protect her officers. "CBI came to Rajeev Kumar's house without a search warrant. How audacious it was? They are playing with the Constitution. I will not tolerate this," she said, while adding that she will sit on a dharna from Sunday evening at Esplanade.

Soon, the entire area around Kumar's residence and the family quarters of IPS and IAS turned into a fortress. On the other side, a large team of policemen rushed to CBI office at Salt Lake and took their positions in front of CBI joint director's house in Kolkata.

In the meantime, BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy left for Delhi and there were reports that CBI has contacted the Union home ministry officials and West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi over the issue.

The showdown led to a war of words in the political circle. While TMC MP Derek O'Brien questioned if it was a "constitutional coup", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal backed the Banerjee government.

"Modi ji has made a complete mockery of democracy and federal structure. Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces. Now, this. Modi-Shah duo is a threat to India and its democracy. We strongly condemn this action," the TMC MP tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Modi ji has made a complete mockery of democracy and federal structure. Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces. Now, this. Modi-Shah duo is a threat to India and its democracy. We strongly condemn this action."

Wondering whether the Centre wants to impose President's Rule in the state, Banerjee said she would not attend the placing of the state Budget tomorrow at the state assembly describing the evolving situation as an "emergency". However, sources told CNN-News18 that President's Rule would not be imposed and CBI would approach the Supreme Court on Monday in this regard.

Kumar, who appeared briefly outside his residence after the chief minister's press conference, said he would talk to the media Monday.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

