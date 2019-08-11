Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre for Issuing I-T Notice to Durga Puja Committees, Announces Protest

The West Bengal chief minister said the Trinamool Congress would sit on a dharna in the city on August 13 in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre for Issuing I-T Notice to Durga Puja Committees, Announces Protest
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the Centre for issuing income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees here, saying festivals should be exempt from levies.

Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would sit on a dharna in the city on August 13 in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The Income Tax Department has issued notices to many committees who organise Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organisers," she said in a tweet.

Referring to the Ganga Sagar mela, Banerjee said her government had withdrawn tax on the annual festival.

"Bangla government withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on the Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees," Banerjee said, urging people to join the August 13 protest at Subodh Mallik Square in the city.

"The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on a dharna on Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (opposite the Hind Cinema) from 10am to 6pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love Bangla may please join," she said.

