Mamata Banerjee Slams Irrigation Dept Over Reconstruction Work Post Cyclone Yaas

After cyclone Yaas left a trail of destruction in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her disappointment for the slow pace of work by the irrigation department despite receiving adequate resources.

During a virtual meeting with officials of irrigation and forest departments, Mamata Banerjee said that the cyclonic storm damaged several dams despite crores of money being spent time and again on their reconstruction.

“Have spent crores of rupees to build and reconstruct dams, and despite the expenditure, the dams were again broken during Cyclone Yaas. All the embankments should be made concrete so that no such incidents happen," she said while also directing the officials to expedite preparations for the possible high tides on June 11 and June 26.

The pathways along the coastal town of Digha also suffered massive destruction during Cyclone Yaas that has ruined concrete embankments, sea boulders which, she said, were repaired last year after Cyclone Amphan.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress defector Suvendu Adhikari was the irrigation minister during Cyclone Amphan, and had resigned from his post in November last year before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections.

The Chief Minister also directed Digha Development Authority to make a plan for the restoration of the coastal town where shops of hawkers and other local businesses suffered heavy damage during the cyclone.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also instructed the forest department to plant additional 15 crore mangroves as they act as the first line of defence against soil erosion during natural disasters. Five crore mangroves each will be planted in Sunderbans, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

The CM hit out at the forest department for lifting the uprooted trees during Cyclone Amphan, asking whether the tree trunks were utilised later.

Even the forest ministry was previously overseen by TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, who is also now a BJP leader.

