Mamata Banerjee to Flag Off Jagannath Rath Yatra in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will flag off this year's 47th Kolkata Rathyatra on Saturday, an ISKCON official on Saturday said.The Rathayatra, organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), since 1971, is expected to attract over lakhs of devotees who will pull the chariots of deities of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra on the occasion.Starting from the city's Hungerford Street opposite the ISKCON temple at Albert Road, the yatra will move through important thoroughfares of the city, he said.The Raths will move through AJC Bose Road, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra Road, SP Mukherjee Road, ATM Road, Exide crossing, JL Nehru Road, Outram Road and reach the Brigade Parade Ground, where arrangements have been made for daily special darshan of Lord Jagannath, till July 22, he added.Prasad will also be distributed, the ISKCON official said.Various cultural programmes will be held during the festival, he said.The 'Ultarathayatra' will start on July 22 noon when the raths will return to the Albert Road temple.On the return journey, the chariots will go through Outram Road, JL Nehru Road, S N Banerjee Road, CIT Road, Park Circus 7 point crossing before taking the Shakespeare Sarani to reach the ISKCON temple on Albert Road, the official said.