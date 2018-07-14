English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mamata Banerjee to Flag Off Jagannath Rath Yatra in Kolkata
The Raths will move through AJC Bose Road, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra Road, SP Mukherjee Road, ATM Road, Exide crossing, JL Nehru Road, Outram Road and reach the Brigade Parade Ground, where arrangements have been made for daily special darshan of Lord Jagannath, till July 22.
Devotees performing dance during ISKCON Ulta Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will flag off this year's 47th Kolkata Rathyatra on Saturday, an ISKCON official on Saturday said.
The Rathayatra, organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), since 1971, is expected to attract over lakhs of devotees who will pull the chariots of deities of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra on the occasion.
Starting from the city's Hungerford Street opposite the ISKCON temple at Albert Road, the yatra will move through important thoroughfares of the city, he said.
The Raths will move through AJC Bose Road, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra Road, SP Mukherjee Road, ATM Road, Exide crossing, JL Nehru Road, Outram Road and reach the Brigade Parade Ground, where arrangements have been made for daily special darshan of Lord Jagannath, till July 22, he added.
Prasad will also be distributed, the ISKCON official said.
Various cultural programmes will be held during the festival, he said.
The 'Ultarathayatra' will start on July 22 noon when the raths will return to the Albert Road temple.
On the return journey, the chariots will go through Outram Road, JL Nehru Road, S N Banerjee Road, CIT Road, Park Circus 7 point crossing before taking the Shakespeare Sarani to reach the ISKCON temple on Albert Road, the official said.
Also Watch
The Rathayatra, organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), since 1971, is expected to attract over lakhs of devotees who will pull the chariots of deities of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra on the occasion.
Starting from the city's Hungerford Street opposite the ISKCON temple at Albert Road, the yatra will move through important thoroughfares of the city, he said.
The Raths will move through AJC Bose Road, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra Road, SP Mukherjee Road, ATM Road, Exide crossing, JL Nehru Road, Outram Road and reach the Brigade Parade Ground, where arrangements have been made for daily special darshan of Lord Jagannath, till July 22, he added.
Prasad will also be distributed, the ISKCON official said.
Various cultural programmes will be held during the festival, he said.
The 'Ultarathayatra' will start on July 22 noon when the raths will return to the Albert Road temple.
On the return journey, the chariots will go through Outram Road, JL Nehru Road, S N Banerjee Road, CIT Road, Park Circus 7 point crossing before taking the Shakespeare Sarani to reach the ISKCON temple on Albert Road, the official said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- England Picking Kuldeep Yadav But Need Improvement, Says Thorpe
- Farah Khan Shoots 'Super Hit' Song for Housefull 4; See Picture
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?