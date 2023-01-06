CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mamata Banerjee to Get Work on Nandigram-Haldia Bridge Started Soon: TMC's Kunal Ghosh
1-MIN READ

Mamata Banerjee to Get Work on Nandigram-Haldia Bridge Started Soon: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 20:29 IST

Kolkata, India

The vote on account budget placed by the Mamata government mentioned construction of a bridge in East Medinipur. (File photo/PTI)

The vote on account budget placed by the Mamata government mentioned construction of a bridge in East Medinipur. (File photo/PTI)

The bridge between Haldia and Nandigram on river Haldi has been a long-standing demand of the people of Nandigram

In a significant move ahead of the Shahid Diwas (January 7) of Nandigram, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will get the work on the bridge between Nandigram and Haldia started soon.

“During the elections, Banerjee had promised the bridge to the people of Nandigram. Work on the DPR has started,” said Ghosh.

To mark Shahid Diwas, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikary will offer prayers at an event. The TMC, too, has planned another event, which will be attended by Ghosh.

The news of the bridge has heated up the political temperature in an otherwise cold Nandigram.

The bridge between Haldia and Nandigram on river Haldi has been a long-standing demand of the people of Nandigram. The vote on account budget that was placed by the Mamata government mentioned construction of a bridge in East Medinipur. In the run-up to the 2021 elections, both the BJP and TMC spoke about it.

Nandigram has always been in the news. In 2021, the area was the battlefield for the BJP and TMC. Banerjee had declared that she will contest from Nandigram. Just before that Adhikary switched to the BJP from TMC and the fight from Nandigram became Banerjee vs Adhikary.

The result of Nandigram is challenged by the TMC and is pending before court.

The fierce battle of Nandigram in 2021 saw various promises. The BJP claimed that as MLA Adhikary has knocked the door of the Central government for this bridge. He went to Delhi to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and pitched for the bridge and also for early completion of NH-34 work.

About the Author
Kamalika Sengupta
Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More
first published:January 06, 2023, 20:19 IST
last updated:January 06, 2023, 20:29 IST
