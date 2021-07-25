Mamata Banerjee to Meet Cabinet Before Leaving for Delhi on Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a special Cabinet meeting Monday before leaving for the national capital, sources in the government said Saturday. According to the official sources, the reason behind calling this special Cabinet was yet not clear since the last meeting was held as recently as Thursday.

“The reason behind calling this special Cabinet is not clear. There could be discussions on some special issue. The ministers have been informed about the meeting. The CM will leave for Delhi after the Cabinet meeting," an official told PTI. When contacted a senior minister in the state Cabinet said that “even ministers like us have not been told why such a special Cabinet meeting was called". “We have come to know about it (the meeting) only today in the late evening. I think there could be a discussion on some important issues which the CM wants to brief the Cabinet about," he told PTI.

Banerjee is scheduled to leave for New Delhi Monday evening and would be there till July 29. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28. She may also meet several Opposition leaders during her visit.

