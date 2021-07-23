Mamata Banerjee to Meet Opposition Leaders in Delhi, to Explain Bengal Model

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will soon hold a meeting with Opposition leaders in Delhi, according to sources. The Trinamool Congress chief will be meeting leaders of all opposition parties in a bid to stitch up a grand alliance to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Sources have also added that during this meeting Mamta will explain the Bengal model to all the leaders, the source added.

Addressing virtually on the occasion of Shahid Dibas (Martyr’s day), Banerjee ripped the Modi government apart over a host of issues that included the fuel price hike, Pegasus snoopgate and COVID-19 mishandling. She also said that PM Modi hailed Uttar Pradesh as the best state to handle the pandemic even as dead bodies floated in the rivers.

In many ways, the Trinamool chief sounded the poll bugle with the slogan, ‘Not Gujarat, Bengal is the ideal model.’

Mamata Banerjee went on to call the BJP a more dangerous virus than the coronavirus and claimed, “The game is over, the game will be over again. As long as we can’t say goodbye to the BJP, the game will be played in the states. We will play everywhere. August 17 will be celebrated as the day of the game.”

She also said that all the opposition parties need to come together if they have to save the federal structure of the country.

