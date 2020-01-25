Take the pledge to vote

Couldn't Recognise Omar Abdullah, Tweets Mamata Banerjee as Latest Bearded Photo Goes Viral

In the photo shared from her official Twitter handle, a bearded and beanie-wearing Abdullah is seen smiling. It's not clear when the photo was taken.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Couldn't Recognise Omar Abdullah, Tweets Mamata Banerjee as Latest Bearded Photo Goes Viral
In the photo shared from her official Twitter handle, a bearded and beanie-wearing Abdullah is seen smiling. It's not clear when the photo was taken.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday shared a photograph of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who has been under detention since the BJP-led central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August last year.

In the photo shared from her official Twitter handle, a bearded and beanie-wearing Abdullah is seen smiling. It's not clear when the photo was taken.

"I could not recognise Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad," said Banerjee in a tweet. "Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?"

Along with his father Farooq Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah was among hundreds of political leaders, social activists, lawyers and businessmen detained after the Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5 and divided Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, Mufti and other politicians were detained under Section 107 of Code the of Criminal Procedure, which allows authorities and an executive magistrate to put any person under preventive custody for six months if he receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb the public tranquility.

Farooq Abdullah is the only mainstream politician against whom the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped on September 17 for a period of three months, which was renewed on December 16 last year.

While the Jammu and Kashmir administration has recently restored internet and telephone facilities in several districts of Kashmir, the politicians remain under detention, a move that has been criticised by several leaders, both national and international. On Friday, the United States once again called upon the Indian government to "move swiftly to release those political leaders detained without charge".

