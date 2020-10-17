News18 Logo

Mamata Banerjee Visits Popular Durga Puja Marquees in, Urges People to Follow Covid-19 Protocol

South Dinajpur: Women take a selfie in front of the idol of Goddess Durga after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated their community Durga Puja, at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(

She visited the marquees of Babubagan, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, Jodhpur Park Sarbojonin, Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Singhi Park, Ballygunge Cultural, Samajsebi Sangha and Shibmandir in south Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited several popular Durga Pujas in Kolkata to inaugurate them and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. She visited the marquees of Babubagan, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, Jodhpur Park Sarbojonin, Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Singhi Park, Ballygunge Cultural, Samajsebi Sangha and Shibmandir in south Kolkata.

Her cabinet colleague Subrata Mukherjee was present during the inauguration of the Ekdalia Evergreen puja, of which he is the mentor. The chief minister drew flowers on canvas at Samajsebi Sangha.

Banerjee, who has been on an inauguration spree since October 14, had virtually unveiled over 70 pujas across the state in the first two days. She had also visited around 12 marquees in the city in the last two days.

The five-day festivities will begin on October 22. The chief minister had last year inaugurated several pujas in the city a week before the festival.

This year, she rued not being able to visit many marquees due to the COVID-19 situation.


