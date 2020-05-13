Mamata Banerjee Wants to Turn West Bengal Into Islamic State, Says Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri

Mounting a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister, Union Minister Of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri has said that Mamata Banerjee wants to convert Bengal into Islamic State and merge with Bangladesh.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the MP from Raiganj alleged that Mamata Banerjee's policy of appeasement has pushed West Bengal to a situation where it is sitting on a dynamite.

Chaudhury, a long time activist of the saffron party, entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019. She spearheaded many agitations against the Mamata government.

"If West Bengal is not saved now, the Mamata government will merge it with Bangladesh. Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and jihadis are given too much importance. They are ruling the roost in the state. This is all a part of conspiracy. Anti-national elements from Kashmir to Myanmar are given shelter in the state. She wants to establish a west Bangladesh," she said.

Putting the Mamata Banerjee government in the dock for violence in Telinipara area of Hooghly district, Chaudhury said, "Why is violence taking place only in West Bengal whereas peace prevails in BJP-ruled states all over India.? I want to tell you that the BJP could secure only 11 per cent votes in 2011 elections and 12 per cent in 2016. Tell me -- can the BJP with such low percentage of votes fan trouble and incite violence?"

The West Bengal BJP general secretary said the state government has totally failed in controlling the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state. "The state government was hiding true figures related to coronavirus infection. It was after the Centre sent two teams to audit data related to coronavirus that the testing was ramped up and the fraud came to light."

Chaudhury said the state government never focused on improving the condition of hospitals and health infrastructure even after being in power since 2011. There are no facilities in hospitals. People have to go to other states for treatment, she said.

"At least 150 dead bodies were buried in a day in West Bengal. You can imagine the situation there. Fatalities due to coronavirus are being attributed to other causes in hospitals. The hospital staff -- nurses and doctors -- are living in fear due to lack of PPE and protective equipment. There is no quarantine centre in the state, Chaudhury alleged.

She expressed confidence that the the people in the state now want a change as they are fed up with the government.

