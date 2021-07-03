Mamata Banerjee Wears Fitness Tracker During West Bengal Assembly Session

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday was spotted wearing a fitness tracker - a multi-functional digital wrist watch - on her left hand. While fitness trackers are mostly associated with the youth who wear them for both health and fashion reasons, Banerjee is one of the few politicians who take their health seriously. The feisty Trinamool Congress chief is said to walk miles every day and her long walkathons during election campaigns are evident to everyone.

However, the West Bengal Chief Minister now seems to keep a regular check on her health with the fitness tracker. She was seen donning the digital wrist watch during the first day of the ongoing assembly session in Kolkata. A fitness tracker can tell you the distance you travelled in a specific period. It can also monitor your heart rate, blood pressure and other health parameters. The fitness tracker can also be connected to your smartphone and provide important notifications.

Banerjee had made headlines in 2019 when she was captured on camera jogging in the hills of Darjeeling. More so, the TMC supremo’s jogging video came at a time when the blood pressure of BJP and Congress was fluctuating as the results of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections were trickling in.

Meanwhile, the first day of the West Bengal Assembly session witnessed uproar by BJP MLAs who protested against the post-poll violence in the state. The disruption by the opposition party also forced Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to cut short his address. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said they objected to the Governor’s address because there was no mention of the post-poll violence in his speech.

Whereas Partha Chhattejee, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said the “noisy protest” during the Governor’s address showed the lack of knowledge of Opposition about legislative practices and set a new precedent of anarchy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here