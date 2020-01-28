Mamata Banerjee Wields Paintbrush to Protest Against CAA and NRC
The CM, on the occasion, urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the citizenship law and iterated that she would never allow its implementation in the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paints during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an Art Camp in Kolkata, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other artists, took up the brush on Tuesday and created paintings to express dissent against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC exercise.
The CM, on the occasion, urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the citizenship law and iterated that she would never allow its implementation in the state.
The programme, themed around anti-CAA agitation, was organized near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road, where Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, voiced her protests through her paintings.
According to a TMC leader, the paintings will be exhibited in various galleries of the country. "These paintings will be a part of our awareness campaign against CAA and NRC," he said.
The issue of CAA has emerged as major political flashpoint in West Bengal with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing
for its implementation.
Banerjee, a staunch critic of the BJP, has been at the forefront of anti-CAA protests. The TMC supremo has so far led 11 protest marches and seven rallies in various parts of the state against the CAA and the NRC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motorola Actually Made a Video About Caring For The Razr And it is Ridiculous
- IWL 2020: Sabitra Bhandari Scores 5, Karishma Shirvoikar Bags Hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC Smash Kenkre FC
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera