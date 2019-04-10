In a major security scare, a helicopter carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to a public meeting at North Dinajpur lost its way.The incident set off alarm bells in the Chief Minister’s entourage as the venue, Chopra, is close to the international border shared with Bangladesh. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.Around 1.05pm, Banerjee’s chopper took off from Siliguri and it was supposed to reach Chopra in North Dinajpur around 1.27pm, but it finally reached the rally venue after 2pm.Addressing a public meeting at Chopra at North Dinajpur, Banerjee, said, “I am sorry I am late because pilot was unable to locate this venue. He lost the direction. I was supposed to be here in 22 minutes (from Siliguri) but it took nearly 55 minutes for me to reach here.”According to sources, the helicopter had mistakenly entered Bihar but after several rounds of communication and with the help of a coloured smoke gun, the pilot managed to land the chopper at Chopra.Mamata Banerjee has Z+ category security and the incident has sent ripples across the district administration. No senior police officer was willing to talk about the incident.Earlier on February 22, two sisters Rabia and Amira Khatun had breached Mamata’s cordon and reached the stage when she was delivering her speech in North Dinajpur.