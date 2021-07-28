'Hum Akele Kuch Nahi': Mamata Calls on Sonia Gandhi in Big Show of Opposition Unity; Rahul Present

Even as she remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi today as she powers through her packed schedule to resurrect a united Opposition to take on the BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general elections.

Sources said Rahul also attended the meeting.

“Hum akele koi kuch nahi hai (alone we are nothing). Everyone has to come on board," she was quoted as saying after the meeting.

The Bengal chief minister is in Delhi for five days. She had met with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma yesterday.

Before the meeting, Mamata spoke to a handful of reporters, where she clarified that she had no leaning towards being the prime minister.

“I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don’t want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she said on the leadership issue.

“I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Banerjee told the media when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own. “I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker," Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party’s resounding victory in the assembly polls, said on Wednesday.

“I want to see sachcha din, bahut din acha di dekh liya," Banerjee added, in a jibe at the BJP’s poll slogan.

(With PTI inputs)

